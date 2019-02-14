You Care: Kanye Had Kenny G. Perform Private Show For Kim For Valentine’s Day

For this Valentine’s Day, Kanye West got Kenny G. to perform a private show for Kim Kardashian. We know this because she had to let everyone know.

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Of course, Kardashian shared the moment on social media and there is Kenny G. playing his saxophone in an empty room, save for the hundreds (?) of roses he is surrounded by on the floor.

It is a very nice living room with a cool view, too.

“Best husband award goes to mine !!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!!,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet with a photo.

Surely a most expensive gift, too. But hey, who are we to tell people how to spell their money, right? Also, you know Kenny G. secured a massive bag.

You care.

Best husband award goes to mine 🙋🏻‍♀️!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/X3g1iwXeJE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Photo: WENN.com