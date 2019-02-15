CLOSE
eBay Releases All-Star Weekend 2019 Capsule Collection [Photos]

The e-commerce site salutes basketball’s greatest with a series of 23 drops all under retail.

The sneaker game just got some life breathed into it. Enthusiasts will get the chance to buy some rare feet pieces courtesy of eBay.

Starting February 15, the online e-commerce giant will release a series of drops as a nod to All-Star Weekend 2019. eBay tapped key collectors in the sneaker community and influential tastemakers to sell the most sought-after styles. NBA player P.J. Tucker, sneakerhead Jacques Slade, artist Kickstradomis and stylist Aleali May are selling special pieces from their personal collections for charity. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Project Fit, an organization that creates new opportunities for kids to be active, fit and live a healthy lifestyle.

Included will be some of the most sought after sneaker grails including Air Jordan OG 1985 colorways, Air Jordan 1 Legends of the Summer, OVO Jordan 11 Snakeskins, the Mike Bibby Jordan 9 Low PE, Zoom Lebron IV ASG Graffiti Player Exclusives, the Kobe Vivo foundation Huarache 2K4 Cement away and selections from the Louis Vuitton x Supreme collection.

On Saturday, February 16 their “23 Drops” will salute legend Michael Jordan with 23 of the most popular releases in sneakers and streetwear.

  1. Air Jordan Retro 6 – Infrared | $230
  2. Air Jordan Retro 4 – Laser Black Gum | $150 
  3. Air Jordan Retro 11 – Platinum Tint | $170 
  4. Air Jordan Retro 3 Tinker JTH – Bio Beige | $250 
  5. Adidas Yeezy 350v2 — Triple White | $225 
  6. Adidas Yeezy 350v2 – Sesame | $260 
  7. Adidas Yeezy Powerphase – Grey | $130 
  8. Supreme x CDG Tee FW18 | $500 
  9. Supreme x CDG Hoodie FW18 | $275 
  10. Nike Off White Zoom Fly – Pink | $255 
  11. Supreme Bouncy Ball FW18 | $10 
  12. Adidas Yeezy 350v2 – Blue Tint | $385 
  13. Yeezy 700 – Wave Runners | $385 
  14. Supreme Dragon Work Jacket | $450 
  15. Nike Off White Blazer Serena Williams | $825 
  16. Nike Fear of God SA – Black | $450 
  17. Nike Fear of God SA – Slate | $450 
  18. Air Jordan Retro 11 – Concord | $270 
  19. Adidas Yeezy 350v2 – Beluga 2.0 | $450 
  20. Adidas Yeezy 500 – Salt | $285 
  21. Adidas Yeezy Powerphase – Grey | $130 
  22. Air Jordan Retro 10 Tinker – Blue | $130 
  23. Air Jordan Retro 6 -Wheat | $145 

Additionally eBay will offer products from top brands including Nike, adidas, Puma, Reebok, ASICS and New Balance all weekend at a 20% discount below retail. You can visit eBay.com/AllStarDrop to shop the pieces.

