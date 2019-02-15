Chicago PD Denies Reports Claiming Jussie Smollett Attack May Have Been Staged

Chicago’s ABC 7 has had the internet in an uproar after reporting that police were investigating whether or not Jussie Smollett’s January attack was staged—by the Empire actor, himself. You can take the report with a grain of salt, however, as authorities are speaking out to say that’s not at all the case.

“Multiple sources tell @ABC7Chicago Eyewitness News Jussie Smollet[sic] and the 2 men who are being questioned by police staged the attack – allegedly because his character was being written out of the show Empire,” Rob Elgas, a reporter and anchor for ABC 7, tweeted.

BREAKING: Multiple soucres tell @ABC7Chicago Eyewitness News Jussie Smollet and the 2 men who are being questioned by police staged the attack – allegedly because his character was being written out of the show Empire. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) February 15, 2019

But Chicago PD Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi has denied ABC 7’s statements. “We have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate,” Guglielmi wrote on Twitter. Empire producer 20th Century Fox also denied the reports in a statement, saying (first of all!) they have no intention of axing the Empire star. “The idea that Jussie Smollett has been, or would be, written off of Empire is patently ridiculous” 20th Century Fox stated, according to Vulture, adding “He remains a core player on this very successful series and we continue to stand behind him.”

Media reports anout the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives. Supt Eddie Johnson has contacted @ABC7Chicago to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate. pic.twitter.com/iSO5YFv452 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 15, 2019

The New York Times reports that two brothers are currently being questioned in connection to the crime—and one of them allegedly appeared on Empire. We will continue to keep you updated as this story unravels.

Photo: WENN