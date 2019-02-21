Samsung Unpacks New Galaxy S10 Phones & Wearables During Keynote Event

Samsung just held its big keynote, and there is literally a whole lot to unpack. The tech giant unveiled its worst-kept secret the Galaxy Fold, its new family of Galaxy S10 flagship phones due out March 8 including a 5G model (coming later this year) and new wearables including a sleek new pair of wireless AKG earbuds and smartwatches.

We have been waiting for this day since we got a chance to preview Samsung’s newest devices last week in New York City. We walked in the Samsung 837 flagship location not knowing what to expect and walked out absolutely amazed at what the company had to offer in the next iteration of its flagship Galaxy model.

It’s been ten years since Samsung first, introduced the Galaxy smartphone to the world. We have seen the phone undergo numerous changes, but with the S10 the company is giving its customers more screen, less bezel, smarter advanced cameras, 5G capability, longer lasting intelligent batteries, and choices.

The Galaxy S10e

First up is the Galaxy S10e which could be compared to Apple’s iPhone XR. The S10e starts at $749 compared to S10, and S10+ more expensive price tags. It doesn’t have the glossy look like its bigger brothers, lacks the new in-display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner (we will get into that later) and sports a slightly watered down version of the new rear Pro-Grade camera system due to it missing the 12-megapixel telephoto camera, but it still delivers.

Enough about what the phone doesn’t have and let’s focus on what it does. The fingerprint scanner is no longer located on the back of the phone but now is embedded on high on the right side of the phone. The S10e features a 5.8-inch version of the new Dynamic AMOLED 19.9 full display that still boasts improved color accuracy and brightness despite running at the lowest resolution of the three, but it still runs Full HD+. The noticeable notch that customers were accustomed too is gone now replaced by a camera hole for the selfie camera. Speaking of cameras it does have the same 10MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.9 (80°) front-facing camera like the S10 while offering the same the f/2.2, 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and variable-aperture 12-megapixel main camera (with optical image stabilization) and can record 4K HDR video essentially offering customers premium options in a smaller package.

Under the hood, the S10e runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with either 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage allowing for amazingly fast performance. If that is not enough memory for you, it can be expanded thanks to the inclusion of the MicroSD slot. Battery life on the phone has been improved thanks to what Samsung describes the new all-day battery that is supposed to last 24 hours off a single charge. The phone also does have the new wireless power share allowing charging of wearables and devices as well as other phones including iPhones. The S10e seems like a reliable and affordable third option without sacrificing all of the new features.

