Nike Investigating Zion Williamson Shoe Rupture Incident

Nike is without a doubt scrambling to correct its public image after Zion Williamson‘s injury on the court during a basketball game. The company says it is examining the reason why the Duke star’s shoe ruptured as it did.

TMZ Sports reports:

The Swoosh was front and center during the Duke/UNC game Wednesday night after Z-Dub’s PG 2.5 shoe fell apart when trying to change directions 30 seconds into the game.

Zion spent the rest of the night in the locker room … and Coach Mike Krzyzewski says his star is dealing with a right knee strain.

“We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery,” Nike says.

“The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance. While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue.”

Our Nike sources tell us, brand executives called an emergency meeting Thursday morning to discuss a crisis strategy — including how to deal with the negative publicity.

This is without a doubt a high stakes concern for Nike going forward as this incident could spark many other stars to sign away their exclusive images to other brands.

—

Photo: Getty