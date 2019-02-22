New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged For Soliciting Sex At Massage Parlor

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been undoubtedly riding high since his squad took home the Lombardi Trophy after winning this year’s Super Bowl. However, Kraft is contending with a mounting legal issue after he was arrested for reportedly attempting to solicit sex at a Florida massage parlor.

WPTV.com reports:

On Friday, Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr confirmed to WPTV that Kraft is one of 25 men being charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution.

He confirmed that there is video evidence of all of the men being charged.

When asked if he was surprised about the arrest of Kraft, Chief Kerr said, “We’re as deeply stunned as anyone else.”

“Our concern in this investigation centers around victims of human trafficking,” said Kerr. He said authorities are working with interpreters to gain information and help those who were trafficked.

Kraft faces two charges because he went to the Orchids of Asia day spa twice, according to The Palm Beach Post, citing Detective Andrew Sharp. Authorities said Kraft was driven to the day spa at Indiantown Road and U.S. 1.

Kraft nor his attorneys are publicly addressing the matter and chatter online suggests that the team owner may not be the biggest name on the list.

The spa was the target of a human trafficking and prostitution ring sting.

