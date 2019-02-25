Black Trump Staffer Says Cheeto Chump Tried To Lay Kiss On Her

A Black woman who once worked as a staffer on Donald Trump‘s presidential campaign has dropped a major bombshell. Alva Johnson claims that in 2016, President Trump tried to kiss her at a Florida rally.

In interviews and in the lawsuit, Alva Johnson said Trump grabbed her hand and leaned in to kiss her on the lips as he exited an RV outside the rally in Tampa on Aug. 24, 2016. Johnson said she turned her head and the unwanted kiss landed on the side of her mouth.

In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders dismissed Johnson’s allegation as “absurd on its face.”

“This never happened and is directly contradicted by multiple highly credible eye witness accounts,” she wrote.

Two Trump supporters that Johnson identified as witnesses — a campaign official and Pam Bondi, then the Florida attorney general — denied seeing the alleged kiss in interviews with The Post.

Johnson said that from the onset, Trump inappropriately sized her up via her physical attributes during their first meeting.

