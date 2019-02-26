‘Empire’ Execs Don’t Think Alleged Jussie Smollett Attack Was Ploy For A Pay Raise

Empire executives don’t think a possible motivation for Jussie Smollett’s allegedly stage attack was a play for a pay raise. According to sources, the topic had never come up.

It was Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson who initially floated the idea that the actor was looking increase the size of his bag. However, how he came to this particular conclusion is still unknown. Also worth noting, even the FBI has said Chicago PD needs to slow its roll.

TMZ reports that multiple sources say the executive producers and producers of the show had no inkling that Smollett was seeking more money.

Reportedly, Smollett was making $125,000 per episode. Which is not bad considering the show’s headliners (Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard) bring in about $250,000 per episode.

But since his arrest, Smollett was reportedly written out of the final two episodes of the season. The struggle is real.

Photo: Getty