New Music: Kelly Rowland Feat. Lil Wayne "Motivation" [Audio]

Kelly Rowland is back with new music and this time she’s assisted by Young Money head Lil Wayne.

The singer, who previously told HipHopWired that she’d love to work with Kanye West, has released “Motivation”, a Jim Jonsin produced track that she and Wayne  are said to be filming a video for in the coming weeks.

On it Wayne raps,

“Girl I’ll turn that thing into a rainforest/ Rain on my head/ I’ll call that brainstormin/Yeah this is deep/But I go deeper/Make you lose yourself/And finder’s keepers.”

Check out “Motivation” below.

 

