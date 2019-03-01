Twitter Testing New Feature That Allows Users To Hide Unwanted Replies

While we are still waiting for the ability to edit tweets after we hit send, Twitter is quietly testing a new feature that will allow users to hide unwanted replies.

Twitter already hides unnecessary responses to your tweets, but this new feature if and when it goes live will put the power in the user’s hands for the first time. Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong who also just happened to discover Instagram is testing the ability to read and send DM’s via desktop stumbled upon the social media platform testing the replies moderation tool on Thursday (Feb 28).

Twitter is testing replies moderation. It lets you to hide replies under your tweets, while providing an option to show the hidden replies pic.twitter.com/dE19w4TLtp — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 28, 2019

Twitter’s senior product manager Michelle Yasmeen Haq confirmed in a thread the testing of the feature stating :

“People who start interesting conversations on Twitter are really important to us, and we want to empower them to make the conversations they start as healthy as possible by giving them some control.”

“With this feature, the person who started a conversation could choose to hide replies to their tweets. The hidden replies would be viewable by others through a menu option.”

“We think the transparency of the hidden replies would allow the community to notice and call out situations where people use the feature to hide content they disagree with. We think this can balance the product experience between the original Tweeter and the audience.”

1/8 Thanks to Jane and @MattNavarra for starting the conversation about the this feature we are developing! We wanted to provide a little more context on it. https://t.co/Ws2rJfa8sl — Michelle Yasmeen Haq (@thechelleshock) February 28, 2019

We must admit this new feature sounds useful but again where is that edit tweet function at? We are patiently waiting. Twitter plans on testing the new tool publicly in the coming months.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty