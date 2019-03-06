Mike WiLL-Made It ft. Crime Mob & Slim Jxmmi “We Can Hit,” Sting & Shaggy “Just One Lifetime” & More | Daily Visuals 3.5.19

On the low the Mike WiLL-Made It curated soundtrack to Creed II had some bangers and while it mostly went under the radar it’s never too late to go back and get familiar with some of it’s hardest cuts including “We Can Hit.”

In the visuals to the Crime Mob and Slim Jxmmi featured cut, Mike WiLL Made-It keeps in tune with the film’s theme as he and the aforementioned artists hold court in a boxing ring where everyone’s throwing hands in the air whenever they aren’t break dancing.

From the new school to the old (no shots), Sting and Shaggy keep their promise and get together to drop some new work in “Just One Lifetime” where the two perform in a mansion where apparently one white woman lives. Naturally she enjoys the private concert.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mick Jenkins, Dizzy Wright, and more.

MIKE WILL-MADE IT FT. CRIME MOB & SLIM JXMMI – “WE CAN HIT”

STING & SHAGGY – “JUST ONE LIFETIME”

MICK JENKINS – “CONSENSUAL SEDUCTION”

DIZZY WRIGHT – “CAMPAGNE SERVICE”

KRIMELIFE CA$$ & ABG NEAL – “POSTED”