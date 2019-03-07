Black Excellence: Anthony Anderson To Host 50th NAACP Image Awards

It is time once again to recognize African Americans who continue to shape American culture for the better. Later this month the highest honors for melanin people will be announced.

Deadline is reporting that Anthony Anderson will return for the sixth consecutive time to host the NAACP Image Awards. Set for Saturday, March 30 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, this will mark the 50th anniversary of the prestigious ceremony.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson detailed the organization’s enthusiam for having the Romeo Must Die star back at the helm. “We are pleased to have Anthony as our host for our 50th anniversary. Anthony’s charisma on stage has won over our audience and continues to bring in new viewers every year.”

The NAACP Image Award is an annual awards ceremony presented by the Advancement of Colored People association to honor outstanding African Americans in media. Following the live programming, TVOne will air the 50th NAACP Image Awards Tribute Special. Anthony Anderson is a two-time winner for his exceptional acting in Black-ish.

In the past the likes of Steve Harvey, Denzel Washington, Whitney Houston and Diana Ross have hosted.

Photo: Getty