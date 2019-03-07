CLOSE
Alex Trebek Announces Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

The longtime 'Jeopardy!' host made the announcement via a video shared to the show's YouTube page.

Alex Trebek And Michael McKean In Conversation

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty

If you haven’t sat around your living room television set yelling out answers during a broadcast of Jeopardy! then you’ve totally missed out. The longtime host of the show, Alex Trebek, announced this week that he is battling cancer but is gamely facing the disease and will continue the show.

In a prepared video issued via the show’s YouTube page, Trebek, 78, announced Wednesday (March 6) that he has stage IV pancreatic cancer. Typically, a diagnosis of that sort is considered a poor one but Trebek joked that he intends to fight the disease and that he just signed a contract extension that takes his job into 2022.

Trebek, who has appeared almost 8,000 times on the series since it was revived in 1984, is originally a native of Sudbury, Ontario. Before Jeopardy!, he was a newscaster for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation before taking his talents to America in the early ’70s.

Check out Alex Trebek’s video announcement below. Get well, Mr. Trebek!

Photo: Getty

