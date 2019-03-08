EMI Countersues Kanye West, Says Contract Is Legal In NY

Kanye West may have to rethink his strategy. EMI has sued the rapper in response to the lawsuit he brought against the record label over concerns it doesn’t allow him to take a break from recording.

Basically, EMI is saying Yeezy got paid, he re-upped the contract numerous times and the whole “servitude” thing doesn’t fly in NY.

Reports TMZ:

EMI is now suing Kanye in federal court over his publishing deal. According to the suit, Ye signed the contract in 2003, and received “tens of millions of dollars” from EMI as a result. The label says some of that money was paid to him after he signed 7 different modifications and/or extensions to the deal.

The twist here is that EMI says the contracts are clear that NY laws govern the deal. That’s important because as we reported … West sued EMI in California, claiming the contract amounts to “servitude” because it’s a personal services contract lasting more than 7 years.

He’s right … in Cali, it would be. But, EMI points out in its lawsuit, NY State is a different story … there’s no such 7-year rule there. Plus, EMI is shooting down Kanye’s claim the deal is a personal services contract.

EMI wants the court to declare the contracts are valid, and Kanye’s gotta stick to it. The label also wants the court to block Kanye’s lawsuit.

Yeezy’s lawyer game better be proper, because EMI clearly ain’t playing.

Next time, you gotta choose to read that contract, very carefully.

