Juice WRLD Drops Sophomore Album ‘Death Race For Love’

Juice WRLD‘s been quietly bubbling for a minute now and now that he’s a part of Nicki Minaj’s European tour, his fame and recognition is sure to heat up across the board.

Today the Chiraq artist drops his sophomore album, Death Race For Love, and continues to release that “sad rap” that his fan adore him for. Featuring a whopping 21 tracks (and an interlude), the 19-year-old has a lot to get off his chest as you’d expect from someone entering adulthood. Featuring the likes of Young Thug, Brent Faiyaz, and Clever, Death Race For Love gives WRLD his fans enough of him to get them by for a hot minute.

Check out Juice WRLD’s Death Race For Love below and let us know your thoughts on the album.