Jay-Z & Chance The Rapper To Headline Woodstock 2019

We think it’s pretty safe to say that there wasn’t much Hip-Hop music at the first Woodstock music festival back in 1969 (shout out to Jimi Hendrix and Sly & the Family Stone, though), but for its 50th anniversary it seems like the culture will be holding court in a major way.

Variety is reporting that this summer’s Woodstock 50 will be headlined by Jay-Z, Chance The Rapper, and Black Keys. With more than 20 rock, pop and Hip-Hop acts that include the likes of Imagine Dragons, Miley Cyrus, and Run The Jewels, it’s good to see a good ol’ Hip-Hop icon like Jigga take to one of the three stages one time for the culture.

Insiders reveal that acts will perform on three stages, dubbed the Peace Stage, Love Stage and Music Stage, the three keywords used in key art for the original fest.

If the bill seems a little heavy on 21st century acts for a festival commemorating a 50th anniversary, there should be at least a couple of other heritage acts besides Dead & Co. on hand. Robert Plant, whose band Led Zeppelin did not play the original Woodstock, is believed to be headed for this one. Additionally, Santana, which has already been announced for a smaller festival commemorating the Woodstock anniversary, may try to pull double duty perform at this one, too.

This years Woodstock is going down at Watkins Glen during the summer weekend of August 16-18. Right now the biggest issue organizers have is whether they’ll get a permit to allow 75,000 people attend the festivities or 125,000 but regardless of what they get it’ll still come up way short of the hundreds of thousands of people that attended the 1969 event.