2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande “Rule The World,” Redman ft. Kazzie “Trap House” & More | Daily Visuals 3.11.19

2 Chainz knows all about hustling as he’s been on his grizzly for longer than most people know, and with that being the case it makes sense that he link up with one of the biggest pop stars in the world to move some units.

Today the ATLien dropped the visual for the Ariana Grande assisted “Rule The World” where the two get real fancy with it and turn up the club in a classy setting complete with nice chandeliers and antique furniture.

Back in New Jersey Hip-Hop triple-OG Redman returns with some good ol’ brick city flavor and turns his living room into a neon lighted studio in his Kazzie assisted clip to “Trap House.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Juice WRLD, Lil Durk, and more.

2 CHAINZ FT. ARIANA GRANDE – “RULE THE WORLD”

REDMAN FT. KAZZIE – “TRAP HOUSE”

JUICE WRLD – “HEAR ME CALLING”

KHALID – “TALK”

LIL DURK – “NO LABEL”

PINK SWEAT$ – “I KNOW”

YUNG BABY TATE FT. KILLUMANTII & MULATTO – “PRETTY GIRLS REMIX”

TOBI – “SWEET POISON”

JPEGMAFIA & KENNY BEATS – “PUFF DADDY”

DEANTE HITCHCOCK – “SIDE NI**A ANTHEM”

MARK STEELE FT. SH8KES – “ALL SMOKE”