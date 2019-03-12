YelaWolf Airs Out G-Eazy & “Appropriation Thief” Post Malone on “Bloody Sunday” Freestyle

YelaWolf‘s been signed to Eminem’s Shady Records for a hot minute already and though he’s never quite experienced the success of his boss, he’s managed to make a name for himself throughout his rap tenure. But all good things come to an end and with his upcoming Trunk Muzik 3 being his final release on Eminem’s imprint, the rapper straight out of Alabama is looking to go out with guns-a-blazin’ and he seems to be aiming directly at Post Malone and G-Eazy.

On his latest freestyle “Bloody Sunday” the Confederate flag loving artist calls Post Malone an “appropriation thief” and referred to G-Eazy as a “Tom Cruise lookin’ motherf*cker.” That seems more like a backhanded compliment if anything but in the South maybe it’s straight disrespectful.

After dropping some pointed bars on G-Eazy and Post Malone, YelaWolf hinted that he got something for his boss’s rival, Machine Gun Kelly by stating “Trunk Muzik 3, bruh/You gonna know how I feel about MGK.”

Looks like if you’re a white rapper these days then YelaWolf’s going to come for ya head.

Check out “Bloody Sunday” below and let us know your thoughts on the suede cowboy boot wearing rappers freestyle.