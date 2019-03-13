NYC Mayor Caught Jamming To R. Kelly’s Music [Video]

Someone in Bill De Blasio’s camp needs to pull him aside. The politician didn’t get the memo that the pied piper of pee-pee is culturally cancelled.

As spotted on Billboard the city official was caught doing the most during a recent appearance at a South Carolina church. While at the Victory Tabernacle Deliverance Temple he joined in on the choir’s praise and began clapping along with the inspirational music. Problem was the tune was “I Believe I Can Fly”.

The akward moment found him flapping his wings to micmic the lyrics. Additionally there were some parishioners who were in attendance who clearly were not here for anything R. Kelly. NY1 news reporter Courtney Gross was onsite and shared video via her Twitter. I wonder if the @NYCMayor realizes who sings this song #SouthCarolina“.

As expected the clip went viral quickly causing the civil cervant to address the blunder. In a statement to The Daily News his office denied De Blasio was aware he was catching the holy ghost to the “Ignition” singer’s vocals. “The Mayor wasn’t the church’s DJ, and he certainly can’t be expected to recognize every R. Kelly track.”

Bill and his wife visited the place of worship to discuss his potential presidential run in 2020. You can see clip in question below.

I wonder if the @NYCMayor realizes who sings this song 🤔 #SouthCarolina pic.twitter.com/zHOESeQDKU — Courtney Gross (@courtneycgross) March 10, 2019

Photo: PNP / WENN.com