Beyoncé Embroiled Blue Ivy Trademark Fight With Wedding Planner

Beyoncé is still in the middle of an odd legal tussle regarding the use of her daughter Blue Ivy‘s name by a wedding planner who believes she has rights to do so. The Houston singer is refusing to hand over documents and private texts between her husband Jay-Z and mother Tina Lawson that the wedding planner believe would help her case.

The Blast reports:

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Veronica Morales has requested a list of documents and communications from Beyoncé in their trademark battle.

Morales wants Beyoncé to turn over all documents showing any evidence she planned to actually use the trademark “Blue Ivy” (since Morales doesn’t believe the singer ever planned to use it) and any samples of her intent to use the name.

Morales is also seeking all communications with Jay-Z relating to their 2016 trademark application, any communications of her or Jay-Z knowing about “Blue Ivy” before their daughter was born in February 2012, and any records of convos with Bey and her mother about the mark.

Beyoncé has thus far refused to hand over the documents and is demanding a protective order be entered which would prohibit Morales or her legal team from leaking the confidential information.

In 2017, the Carters trademarked their eldest daughter’s name not to use it for product placements but to prevent instances like the one Morales is attempting.

Photo: Getty