Migos Partners With Cam-Am To Release 3-Wheeled Motorcycle

The Atlanta trap rap trio is helping the company roll out the 2019 Ryker.

Mtn Dew ICE Brings Fans Closer Than Courtside At Courtside Studios During All-Star 2019 - Day 1

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

The Migos are proving that they are more than just rappers as they diversify their profile with a new business venture. The Atlanta trio has partnered with a Canadian company to roll out a very fresh three-wheeled motorcycle called the Ryker.

Page Six reports:

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff have teamed up with Can-Am to launch the Canadian company’s three-wheel motorcycle, the 2019 Ryker.

“The Ryker is hard, that’s why we’re excited to team up with them,” Quavo said in a press release. “Can’t wait to get one of my own. Skrrt Skrrt!”

The “Motorsport” rappers also posted about the trikes on their Instagram, writing, “W E R E A D Y T O R I D E.”

The outlet adds that the 2019 Ryker will retail for $8,499.

W E R E A D Y T O R I D E #CanAmRyker #partnership

Photo: Getty

