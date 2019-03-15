Anderson .Paak Salutes LeBron James on New Single “King James” [Listen]

We’re a little less than a month away from getting a full helping of what Anderson .Paak‘s been cooking up when he serves up his next album Ventura. But until then he’s giving his fans an appetizer with his latest single “King James” to hold them over till it’s time for the main course.

Like most of his prior work, “King James” is a funk/neo-soul driven cut in which he uses the music to pay homage to one LeBron James for his work in the Black community. Don’t expect LeBron haters to bump this joint any time soon but don’t be surprised if it’s played a lot at Lakers home games.

Check out “King James” below and let us know if you’ll be checking for Ventura when it drops on April 12.