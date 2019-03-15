Cardi B Used Her Tongue To Say “Thank You” During The iHeartRadio Music Awards [Video]

Cardi B couldn’t make the iHeartRadio Music Awards, but she wasn’t a total no-show. In case you missed it, the “I Like It” rapper won the award for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and thanked all her haters in a video shown during the annual ceremony.

“I gotta thank my haters, you know what I’m saying? Because y’all be saying mean things and y’all be thinking those mean things is gonna discourage me—but that just makes me go harder, because if everybody give me compliments, then you know, I get comfortable,” she said during her acceptance speech.

Cardi then left everyone wanting more, as she licked her trophy several times just before the the clip ended.

"Thank you so much to all my fans, to all my supporters and to all my haters" Hip Hop Artist of the Year @iamcardib #iHeartAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/E0BHnalzkP — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 15, 2019

Watch that moment just above and join us in congratulating the young queen.

Photo: Getty