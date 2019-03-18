MySpace Says It Lost Over 50 Million Songs During “Server Migration Project”

Once upon a time, there was a website called Myspace where artists uploaded their music for fans to hear. Now according to the once popular social media hub, any music uploaded between 2003 and 2015 is gone.

The “accidental” mass deletion that also includes photos, videos, as well as audio files were lost during what the company calls a “server migration project.” On its website, the once uber-popular social media site updated its still remaining users who have been complaining for about a year about what happened to their music stating:

“As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos, and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from Myspace. We apologize for the inconvenience. We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest that you retain your back-up copies. If you would like more information, please contact our Data Protection Officer, Dr. Jana Jentzsch at DPO@myspace.com.”

While Myspace is sticking by “server migration project” excuse as the sole reason behind the Thanos snap of 50 million songs from 14 million artists analyst Andy Baio is giving the company the side-eye. In a Tweet, he thinks the site purposely deleted the music to avoid the costs of having to migrate and host 50 million old MP3s.

I'm deeply skeptical this was an accident. Flagrant incompetence may be bad PR, but it still sounds better than "we can't be bothered with the effort and cost of migrating and hosting 50 million old MP3s." — Andy Baio (@waxpancake) March 18, 2019

Sounds about right honestly. If the website which helped discover big-name musical acts like Adele, Calvin Harris, Panic At The Disco and as of late king of struggle Sean Kingston wants to mount a comeback like BlackPlanet, this ain’t the way to do it. All Myspace managed to do here is making a solid case as to why you should back up everything you do yourself.

Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty