‘Call of Duty: Mobile’ Announced, Coming Soon For Android & iOS Devices

The uber-popular first-person shooting franchise Call of Duty is allowing players to take the game on the go with a new free-to-play mobile version coming to Android and iOS devices.

Yesterday (Mar.18) during the Unity Keynote at 2019 Game Developers Conference Activision announced it is launching the new game in collaboration with Tencent. Call of Duty: Mobile, when it arrives, will be available in previously unannounced regions, North America, South America, Europe and more.

This won’t be a watered down version of the game either as players will be able to enjoy modes like Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy and Free-For-All. The game will also include fan-favorite weapons, maps like Nuketown, Crash, Hijacked and more, and characters from previously released Call of Duty games as well.

Just like on consoles, players will also be able to unlock weapons, gear, scorestreaks classic characters to take on best players around the world as well enjoy new modes on top of the classic ones listed above. Based on the footage from the trailer the game looks like it runs really smooth and doesn’t miss a beat at all.

You can sign up for the free game online right now and peep what Call of Duty: Mobile has to offer in the trailer below.

Photo: Activision/ Call of Duty