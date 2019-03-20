Nicki Minaj’s Hubby’s Ex-Girlfriend Beaten & Left Bloodied In Her Home

Just when it seemed like the controversy behind Nicki Minaj’s relationship with Kenneth Petty was dying down, his ex-girlfriend Noelle “Redbone” suffered a very scary situation and took to the gram to inform her followers about it.

Late last night the IG model posted a picture of a blood-splattered tile floor and explaining that someone “Came to shoot me in my own home and dropped your gun !! I’m out of commission for a few. Pray for me.” Luckily her daughter wasn’t around when the home invasion happened but still one has to wonder who would want to violate her like this and why. In her Instastory she went on to show a pic of her bruised up face and lips to give her followers an idea of just how bad things got.

While most fans will automatically assume that Nicki or Petty had something to do with this we must remind people not to jump to conclusions. But, Noelle put her then live-in boyfriend Kenneth on blast for leaving her to meet Nicki Minaj at a charity Thanksgiving event a few months ago.

