The Internet Is Really Hoping Nicki Minaj Didn’t Marry Sex Offender Bae Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj has really been enjoying quality time with her man, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty. She’s even referring to the suspect ex-convict as her “husband.”

During the most recent episode of Queen Radio, recorded in London this past Tuesday, the “Good Form” rapper let fans in on what her relationship with Petty is like. “Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet, and rubs them, and he rubs each toe individually, and the heel, and the ball of my foot, and he does it all,” she said on the Beats 1 radio show. “He’s so sexy.”

People call their significant others “husband” and “wife” all willy nilly these days, so chances are the famed rapper isn’t actually married. But clearly, she’s in love—so, who knows? In the early ’90s, Petty was convicted of attempted rape (after pleading down from a 1st degree rape charge and more). He is listed as a registered sex offender and in the early ’00s, Petty also pled guilty to a 1st degree manslaughter charge.

Listen to Nicki refer to Petty as her husband in the clip below.

Plus, some reactions from the internet.

Photo: Getty