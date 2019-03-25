Decoded: JAY-Z Is Sporting A $15 Trucker Hat For A Good Reason [Photos]

While he is worth a cool billion JAY-Z still has his frugal ways. The rapper has been seen sporting some random head-wear but like anything he does it is purposeful.

High Snobiety is reporting that Jigga’s taste in hats is very intentional. Since 2017 the Brooklyn native has worn relatively unassuming truckers with “Ballroom Marfa” adorned on the front panel. The branding is actually the name of a Texas based non-profit organization.

According to their website the Ballroom Marfa was founded in 2003 and is a “dynamic, contemporary cultural arts space where varied perspectives and issues are explored through visual arts, film, music, and performance. The gallery is housed in a converted dancehall that dates to 1927. Ballroom Marfa’s mission is to serve international, national, regional, and local arts communities and support the work of both emerging and recognized artists working in all media.”

Located in the small town of Marfa, the venue also houses a Prada retail store. When asked how Hov came across the non for profit artistic director Fairfax Dorn confirmed it was actually Beyoncé who found the organization first.

Hov was wearing the pink "MADE IN AMERICA LONG-SLEEVE TEE" yesterday, along with a Ballroom Marfa hat and a @JoesTortured Soul tee. The JTS tee is favorite of Jay, Biggs, and Emory. pic.twitter.com/oE6D3erHsJ — AintNoJigga (@AintNoJigga) September 3, 2018

You can purchase your own Ballroom Marfa trucker and other branded gear here.

Photo: Pacific Coast News / WENN.com