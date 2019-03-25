Big Sean Details Battle With Depression, Coming Out Better

Big Sean went ahead and got a therapist, and now he’s sharing his bout with depression and anxiety with the world. For his birthday the Detroit rapper wiped his Instagram save for a few video posts where he details his struggle.

The “Blessed” rapper detailed how his energy felt off (“Like something wasn’t connecting all the way with my energy.”) back on his last birthday and how he took a step to get back in order. Sean revealed that he had been meditating since he was 17 years old to deal with anxiety and depression, but it wasn’t working anymore.

Instead of pointing fingers to what was wrong, he looked at himself linked up with a therapist to get some clarity and work through his issues. Now Sean feels fresher and stronger thanks to putting energy back into himself.

“I’m making the best music of my life. I started nurturing those relationships that (were) important to me,” he said.

Much respect to Big Sean for putting it all out there for people to relate. Check out his real talk in the clips below.