50 Cent Finds Time To Call Wendy Williams A Crackhead

At this point, it’s simply understood that 50 Cent is an incorrigible troll. The Queens rapper took to Instagram to call Wendy Williams a crackhead.
If you thought Williams falling off the wagon after her husband’s alleged mistress gave birth to his daughter would deter 50 Cent, you would have lost that bet.
“🤔I knew some thing was up with this bitch, 🤨it was the drugs. She better not talk about me, then go to the rehab every day Crack Head. 😠get the strap #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac,” wrote Fif as a caption of a meme that features a less than glamorous photo of Williams on Saturday (March 30).
Where is the chill?
Photo: Getty
