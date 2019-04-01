R. Kelly’s Lawyer Believes Jussie Smollett Case Doesn’t Help His Client

R. Kelly‘s lawyer believes that the recent developments in the Jussie Smollett case could come at the expense of his client getting a fair shake. According to Steven Greenberg, prosecutors in Cook County are probably looking to land a big win after taking the L with the Empire actor.

TMZ reports:

Steven Greenberg tells TMZ … the outcome of Jussie’s criminal case in Cook County — in which all 16 felony charges against him were dropped by the State’s Attorney — might be damaging for Kelly … especially when it comes to a possible plea bargain.

He says, “I think it makes it more difficult for a friendly disposition because they’re going to be extremely reluctant to admit they brought these cases with scant evidence or that there are any other problems.”

Greenberg adds State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her team may now view Kelly’s case as a chance to redeem themselves after taking such intense heat from the City of Chicago and for that matter the nation for their decision to cut the actor loose.

Cook County officials seem poised to press on with the Kelly case, with the singer facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

—

Photo: Getty