‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ New ‘Blackout Mode’ Map Alacatraz Arrives On PS4 First April 2nd

The intense battle royale action of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s popular Blackout Mode will be taking its act to the famed island prison of Alcatraz, Activision revealed today (April 1).

The new map will allow players to engage in both close-quarters combat and long-range exterior firefights as they battle to be the last squad standing the company revealed in a press release. The 1:34 trailer shows off how you will have to utilize new techniques and strategies while taking on challenges such as zombies on the new fog filled and creepy map.

Per Activision:

“The new Blackout Alcatraz map is set in a fog-filled island boasting a variety of environments that all lead up to the big cellhouse atop the hill. Requiring new strategies and tactics, players will drop in, gear up and fight through both close-quarters combat and long-range exterior firefights as they battle to be the last squad standing.

Alcatraz is launching in addition to the original Blackout map, so players will have two distinct maps to choose from when jumping into the mode.”

The Alcatraz map launches April 2 on PlayStation 4 first with Xbox One and PC players joining in on the fun very soon after. You can take a good look at what to expect in the trailer for the exciting new Blackout Mode arena below and while you are at it read up on Call of Duty mobile as well.

—

Photo: Activision/Treyarch