Action Bronson Loses It During Interview After Ghostface Killah Mention

Action Bronson enjoys one of the most supportive fan bases in the Hip-Hop game, but even his most ardent supporters might admit he’s got a vocal similarity to a certain Wu-Tang Clan member. During an interview, Ghostface Killah was mentioned which caused Bronson to threaten violence.

Sitting down with KFC Barstool Sports, the Queens rapper and former chef chopped it up lightly but things went crazy dark with Tony Starks was name-dropped. The KFC crew asked a goofy question of which musical artist would he choose to be an ambassador to greet aliens to Earth. After mentioning Prince, host Kevin Clancy mentioned Ghostface in that same role. Apparently, Bronson thinks Clancy brought up Ghostface due to their 2015 beef.

“Why would we want to send him there? That’s f*cking ridiculous, bro. I bet you think that’s really cute, right, that you brought that up,” Bronson said. He added, “That’s f*cking stupid. It’s dumb. It’s dumb.”

Welp. That’s saying a lot.

Check out that odd exchange between Action Bronson and KFC Barstool Sports below.

Note to self: don’t ask @ActionBronson about Ghostface Killah or he will get quite upset pic.twitter.com/2iZOpclpN0 — KFC (@KFCBarstool) April 2, 2019

Photo: Getty