Ghostface Slams Action Bronson: “Where’s Your Supreme Clientele?” [VIDEO]

Action Bronson infamously said Ghostface Killah is “not rapping like this no more” on ESPN, which many people took as a shot at the Wu-Tang Clan rapper. Bronson backtracked on his comments, but nevetheless now Ghost Deini has aired out the Queens rapper on video.

Pretty Toney settles into his rant with Harold Melvin & the Blue Note’s “Be For Real” playing in the background, the vitriol he spits is serious business.

“First of all you little fat f*ck, who gives you the right to even mention my name out your motherf*cking mouth,” says Ghost. “Boy you done made a mistake boy. You done f*cked up. Because listen man, you could never f*ck with my pen, my ni**a. My sword, my blade, whatever you want to call it, I’m too nasty for you. This is why the f*ck you look up to me, and sound like me.”

Yes, Ghost repeatedly refers to Bronson, a white rapper, as an N-word. Try not to get distracted by that.

The Supreme Clientele rapper is also adamant it’s not a black or white thing, mentions Bronson walking around clubs with no shoes and mentions telling rappers not to sound like him since back on Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…, and more.

Ghost also mentioned that he spoke to Bronson shortly after he saw the ESPN segment but that the rapper’s amends (some tweets that were deleted) were not enough to settle the slight.

Let’s keep this on wax, gentlemen.

