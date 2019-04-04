Katt Williams’ Attorney Ditches Client After Calling Comedian “Difficult”

Katt Williams will have to hit the Yellow Book soon to find a new attorney, this after his representation in a legal matter parted ways with the comedian. The attorney cited that Williams was difficult to work with and will no longer defend him in a $1 million assault lawsuit.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Matthew Gurvitz of the law firm Venable LLP is requesting to withdraw as the comedian’s lawyer in a lawsuit filed by the comedian’s former assistant.

He says the reason for filing the motion involves a “general lack of communication.” Gurvitz claims Katt has failed to respond and comply with the law firm and it has “become unreasonably difficult for Venable to carry out effective representation.”

Gurvitz says he told Katt he would be dropping him unless “communication and cooperation were greatly improved. Communication did not improve.”

The lawyer claims if the court doesn’t grant the motion, it will put an “unfair burden” on the law firm and additional legal fees. They point out the trial in the case is not set until October, 1, 2019.

The lawsuit was first enacted in 2016 by Williams’ former assistant Angelina Triplett-Hill, who accused him of assault and battery from an incident that took place in 2014.

