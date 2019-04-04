Beyoncé & adidas Announce Multilayered Partnership, IVY PARK Back

adidas just hit a lick. Today (April 4), the brand announced a what’s being called “multilayered” partnership with Beyoncé.

Let that marinate for a moment.

As part of the deal, Bey will relaunch her IVY PARK clothing line, which will consist of footwear and apparel geared to women. Beyoncé kicks, check. You can bet they’ll sell out in minutes off g.p.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” said Beyoncé via a press statement. “adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

Not only will the IVY Park brand relaunch, of which she will still be the sole owner, Bey will also be getting her own adidas collection. For the latter, the hope is to empower the “next generation of athletes, creators and leaders,” per adidas and the singer/business woman.

adidas and Mrs. Carter for the win.

—

Photo: adidas