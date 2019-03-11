adidas , Game of Thrones
Adidas Running Announces Game Of Thrones x Ultraboost Collab [Photos]

Winter is coming, so your sneaker game might as well be on point while you await the fate of your favorite families from Westeros. Today (March 11), adidas Running announced its collaboration with HBO’s Game of Thrones for a limited-edition drop of Ultraboost sneakers.

adidas used the houses of Games of Thrones as inspiration for six limited-edition Ultraboosts. So whether your Team Lannister (red and gold) or Stark (gray), there will be a respective pair of kicks with flourishes that pay homages to its houses via colors and materials.

Our personal pick would be black and white Nights Watches or the frosty White Walkers.

As for technical specs, each show features BOOST cushioning in the midsole and Primeknit uppers as well as heel counters for support.

The limited-edition adidas x Game of Thrones Ultraboost can only be copped adidas.com, via the adidas app and at select stores March 22 for $180. We suggest you snag the pair at retail to avoid that reseller tax.

Check out detailed images of the kicks in the gallery.

