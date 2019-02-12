Jay-Z, Beyonce, Diddy, Meek Mill & More Celebrate #BlackExcellence At Roc Nation’s 2019 Pre-Grammy Brunch

Roc Nation’s Pre-Grammy brunch has become one of the premier events during Grammy Weekend. This year didn’t disappoint with Jay-Z his wife Beyoncé, Diddy, and more got all dressed up to celebrate #BlackExcellence.
Hova and Beysus didn’t attend the Grammys, but their event was the most significant event in town.
The D’USSÉ, Ace of Spades and Ciroc was flowing as the biggest names in entertainment all gathered at Jay-Z’s annual Roc Nation annual soiree or as its called THE BRUNCH on Saturday, Feb 9 in Los Angeles. Joining Hov who was looking quite dapper rocking a two-piece FRÈRE suit while Bey shined in Balmain was Meek Mill, Sean Diddy Combs, Janelle Monae, 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, Nipsey Hussle, Usher, Big Sean, Casanova, Atlantic’s President of Black music Mike Kyser, Kevin Hart, Joe Jonas, June Ambrose, DJ Khaled, Epic Records President Sylvia Rhone, Clarence Avant and more.
If there is one even where FOMO (fear of missing out) is real, it definitely has to be for Roc Nation’s brunch cause any and everyone in the industry will be there. Don’t worry though we got you and you can soak in all the greatness and Black Excellence that was in the building by checking out the photos below.
—
Photos: Kevin Mazur / Getty
1. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Beyonce and Jay-Z attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) vertical,color image,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topics,topix,california,city of los angeles,males,females,two people,jay-z,beyonce knowles
2. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Rose, Jay-Z and Diddy attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,males,four people,jay-z,three quarter length,sean combs,jalen rose,brunch
3. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Jay-Z and Meek Mill attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,males,two people,jay-z,three quarter length,brunch,meek mill
4. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Jay-Z and Janelle Monáe attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) vertical,color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,males,females,two people,jay-z,janelle monae,three quarter length,brunch,bestpix
5. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Guests attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,males,large group of people,jay-z,guest,brunch
6. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: 2 Chainz and Jay-Z attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,waist up,california,city of los angeles,males,two people,jay-z,2 chainz
7. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Big Sean (L), Swizz Beatz and Jay-Z attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,males,jay-z,five people,swizz beatz,brunch,big sean
8. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Jay-Z, Diddy and Jim Jones attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,males,medium group of people,jay-z,sean combs,brunch
9. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Saquon Barkley and Jay-Z attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,males,two people,jay-z,brunch,saquon barkley
10. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Jay-Z (L) and Yvette Noel-Schure attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,brunch
11. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Diddy,Jay-Z and Usher attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,california,city of los angeles,males,large group of people,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,bestpix
12. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Diddy, JAY-Z, Clarence Avant and Jon Platt attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs,brunch,clarence avant
13. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Diddy, Usher, JAY-Z, DJ Khaled and Nipsey Hussle attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,dj,dj khaled,sean combs,brunch,nipsey hussle
14. 2019 Getty Entertainment – Social Ready Content – 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCHSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) Jay-Z and Beyonce attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,square,beyonce knowles
15. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Kevin Hart, Jay-Z and Janelle Monae attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,janelle monae,brunch
16. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH – InsideSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Diddy (L) and Jay-Z attend 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation ) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,california,city of los angeles,jay-z,sean combs