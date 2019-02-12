Jay-Z, Beyonce, Diddy, Meek Mill & More Celebrate #BlackExcellence At Roc Nation’s 2019 Pre-Grammy Brunch

Roc Nation’s Pre-Grammy brunch has become one of the premier events during Grammy Weekend. This year didn’t disappoint with Jay-Z his wife Beyoncé, Diddy, and more got all dressed up to celebrate #BlackExcellence.

Hova and Beysus didn’t attend the Grammys, but their event was the most significant event in town.

The D’USSÉ, Ace of Spades and Ciroc was flowing as the biggest names in entertainment all gathered at Jay-Z’s annual Roc Nation annual soiree or as its called THE BRUNCH on Saturday, Feb 9 in Los Angeles. Joining Hov who was looking quite dapper rocking a two-piece FRÈRE suit while Bey shined in Balmain was Meek Mill, Sean Diddy Combs, Janelle Monae, 2 Chainz, Yo Gotti, Nipsey Hussle, Usher, Big Sean, Casanova, Atlantic’s President of Black music Mike Kyser, Kevin Hart, Joe Jonas, June Ambrose, DJ Khaled, Epic Records President Sylvia Rhone, Clarence Avant and more.

If there is one even where FOMO (fear of missing out) is real, it definitely has to be for Roc Nation’s brunch cause any and everyone in the industry will be there. Don’t worry though we got you and you can soak in all the greatness and Black Excellence that was in the building by checking out the photos below.

Photos: Kevin Mazur / Getty