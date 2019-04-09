Solange No Longer Slated To Perform At Coachella

We know you were looking forward to it, but unfortunately you won’t be getting a dose of Solange‘s angelic energy at this year’s Coachella. The When I Get Home singer has reportedly canceled her set.

“Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year’s festival,” organizers wrote Sunday night in a message via Twitter—and according to Rolling Stone, that goes for both weekends.

“She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future,” the tweet continued. See below:

Solange was supposed to perform alongside Kid Cudi, J Balvin, and more, had she been able to hit the stage. Stay tuned for more Coachella updates as they roll in.

