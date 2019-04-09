Nipsey Hussle Will Get Hometown Hero’s Send Off In 25-Mile L.A. Procession

This Thursday, Los Angeles will be united in honoring the life and legacy of Nipsey Hussle at the famed Staples Center venue. In the processional of the memorial service for the beloved artist, the 25-mile trek will move past Nipsey’s Marathon clothing store and much of South L.A.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the slain rapper tell TMZ … Nipsey’s casket will travel to a few important landmarks, including his Marathon clothing store, where he was shot to death. All told, the procession will cover just over 25 miles as it winds through South L.A. following Thursday’s memorial service at Staples Center.

Our sources say Nipsey’s casket will be at Staples during the celebration of life, and the funeral procession will start as soon as the service ends. We’re told Nipsey’s family wanted to make sure the community got an opportunity to pay respects along the route because most people won’t be able to attend the memorial. Staples only seats 21,000.

The outlet adds the procession will last for 90 minutes.

—

Photo: Getty