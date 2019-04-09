Damn, Lawrence: ‘Insecure’ Star Jay Ellis Getting Squeezed By Former Management Company

Insecure fans were surprised to learn that Jay Ellis, AKA Lawrence, made a return to the show in its third season after speculation he was no longer part of the cast. The actor’s former management team appears to be trying to ride Lawrence’s comeback all the way to the bank and are putting the squeeze on Ellis’ pockets.

The Blast reports:

According to a lawsuit filed against Jay Ellis by Luber Rolkin Entertainment, they claim that they had long represented Ellis during his acting career and helped him score a major role on Rae’s HBO comedy-drama in 2016.

Luber Rolkin claims the deal was for 10% of all Ellis’ compensation, and that in 2017 the actor had negotiated an “escalated episodic fee with HBO.”

Ellis then allegedly began cleaning house and firing much of his team, including Luber Rolkin, who now believe he was letting people go in a “transparent and intentional effort to avoid paying commissions clearly due and owing to multiple parties.”

The management company says they are owed the 10% fee for seasons 1-2 of “Insecure,” but claim Ellis negotiated a much higher rate for the 3rd season, and beyond.

Ellis does not appear to have responded to the company’s legal maneuver.

—

Photo: Getty