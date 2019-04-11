A$AP Bari Cops A Plea To Avoid Jail Time In Drug Bust

Just when it seemed like A$AP Bari was going to be buried in legal troubles from different directions he’s once again caught another break from the courts and dodged doing any kind of jail time.

Back in March the A$AP Mob fashion designer had been slapped with a couple of felonies from a Pennsylvania drug bust he was involved in last year but now TMZ is reporting that Bari was able to work out a deal with prosecutors that ensure he won’t see the inside of a jail cell.

The Northampton County D.A.’s Office in Pennsylvania tells TMZ … the rapper recently showed up to court and pled guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of possession of weed. Under the deal … we’re told A$AP will only be fined four thousand bucks. No jail and no probation. So, that’s it … case closed.

We bet y’all thought Bari got his Tekashi 6ix9ine on to get that sweet deal, didn’t ya?

Now that A$AP Bari’s legal trouble are behind him maybe he can keep his nose clean and hands busy on the clothing tip.