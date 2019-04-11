CLOSE
HomeNews

A$AP Bari Cops A Plea To Avoid Jail Time In Drug Bust

The A$AP Mob representative is now two for two in his court battles...

Leave a comment
Tupac's Powamekka Cafe And Tupac By Vlone Store Opening

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

Just when it seemed like A$AP Bari was going to be buried in legal troubles from different directions he’s once again caught another break from the courts and dodged doing any kind of jail time.

Back in March the A$AP Mob fashion designer had been slapped with a couple of felonies from a Pennsylvania drug bust he was involved in last year but now TMZ is reporting that Bari was able to work out a deal with prosecutors that ensure he won’t see the inside of a jail cell.

The Northampton County D.A.’s Office in Pennsylvania tells TMZ … the rapper recently showed up to court and pled guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of possession of weed. Under the deal … we’re told A$AP will only be fined four thousand bucks. No jail and no probation. So, that’s it … case closed.

We bet y’all thought Bari got his Tekashi 6ix9ine on to get that sweet deal, didn’t ya?

Now that A$AP Bari’s legal trouble are behind him maybe he can keep his nose clean and hands busy on the clothing tip.

A$AP Bari

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Ashton Kutcher during an appearance on CBS' 'The Late Late Show with James Corden.'
Diddy Confesses To Crying For More Than Three Hours Straight, Says It "Felt Great"
04.10.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close