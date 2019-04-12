CLOSE
Drake & J. Cole Tease A Possible Collaboration During UK Show

The King of The North and King of The South tease their fans while overseas...

Source: NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 01: American hip-hop artist J. Cole performs at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 1, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Uploaded By Godspeed

Just yesterday Drake made his fans week when he confirmed that he was back in the studio crafting his next chart topping project and if that wasn’t exciting enough for them he’s now teasing that he and J. Cole might be laying down some new material down sooner than later.

For his last show of his European show in London, Drizzy brought out the KOD artist much to the surprise and delight of the UK crowd and let him perform his fan favorite cut “Middle Child.”

After bro hugging and praising each other with Cole stating that Drake is a “top five, if not, Goddamn arguably the best rapper to ever come in this muthaf*cka game,” Drizzy took the time to compliment Cole for remaining the same man he met before the fortune and platinum accolades and sent the crowd into a frenzy when he said “I can’t wait to make some new music with you. I know we been working. I can’t wait to let these people hear it.” Cue the cray-cray reaction from the crowd.

While we’re obviously still a ways away from getting that new Drake album if he and Cole are to lay something down we’re pretty sure it’ll be featured on the 6 God’s upcoming project.

