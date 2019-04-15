Monica Won’t Talk Shannon Brown Divorce On ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ Says Sources

Fans of Monica were no doubt shocked that she and her former NBA player husband Shannon Brown were headed towards ending their marriage. If those fans thought the R&B singer was going to talk up her divorce on T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, they have another thing coming according to sources.

Sources close to production on “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” tell TMZ … Monica is refusing to talk about calling it quits on her marriage, and she won’t even mention her ex-husband’s name.

We’re told Monica’s decision to stay mum is frustrating the people tasked with crafting an interesting storyline for the singer … and she’s just not cooperating with producers begging for her to open up about her relationship with Shannon.

The trailer for the reality show’s upcoming season makes it seem like Monica’s an open book when it comes to her divorce … but we’re told that couldn’t be further from the truth. In the trailer, she says she never imagined being a single mother in her 30s — but that’s all you’re gonna get outta her.

Monica and Shannon Brown were married for eight years.

