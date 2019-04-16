Kodak Black Takes Shot At T.I. & Tiny On Struggle Diss Track “Expeditiously”

Kodak Black drew the ire of many when he made some tasteless comments towards the grieving Lauren London in the wake of the murder of Nipsey Hussle. T.I. seemingly took shots at the Florida rapper, and he’s since fired back with his own diss track titled “Expeditiously.”

The song takes unnecessary digs at T.I.’s wife Tiny, who has nothing to do with this brewing war on wax. For reporting purposes only, we’ll share some of the offending lyrics.

“Young n*gga stickin’ to the code, ’cause I don’t condone snitchin’/I ain’t goin’ out like that rapper, I won’t do no tippin’/Willie said my name on the TV, that boy a bold witness/On the news he T.I.P. me, that boy got no feelings,” Kodak Black raps.

He adds, “Tiny, that b*tch ugly as hell, I don’t even want Piggy/I can’t beat you n*ggas at talkin’, give me a long sentence/Know I keep the pole and I ain’t no ho, I know some Rollin 60s/And I’m thuggin’ all on my lonely, but I keep some Zoes with me.”

Yeah.

We’re electing to not share the song with our audience. Google works if you must hear it.

—

Photo: Getty