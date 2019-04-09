Walking Crusty Elbow Kodak Black Banned From L.A. Radio Station After Tasteless Lauren London Comment

Kodak Black has been itching for the fade for a minute now and was close to catching knuckles from Young M.A. with his unnecessary and extremely uncomfortable flirting. Now, the walking crusty elbow made a pass at the grieving Lauren London and a Los Angeles station is no longer playing the Florida rapper’s music.

Page Six reports:

Over the weekend, Power 106, LA’s top hip-hop station, announced it would no longer play the 21-year-old’s music after he said he’d give the late rapper’s girlfriend a year to grieve before making a move on her.

On Saturday, a video circulated online in which Kodak said, “Lauren London that’s baby, though. She about to be out here single … She’s finna be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and sh-t for him.”

In the words of Parks from The Joe Budden Podcast, “Yuck!”

DJ Justin Credible issued a tweet showing support for London as she mourns the loss of Nipsey Hussle with the ban from Power 106 coming later.

We stand with the family of Nipsey Hussle and are appalled by the disrespectful and poor comments made by Kodak Black. With that, Power 106 will not support Kodak Black’s music. #LongLiveNip 🏁🏁🏁 — Justin Credible (@J_Credible) April 7, 2019

Big up Power 106 for that.

May Nipsey Hussle rest in everlasting peace.

