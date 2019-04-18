Charlamagne Tha God and Wendy Williams Are Going To Dinner

Charlamagne Tha God and Wendy Williams are fittin’ to reunite. The latter detailed her soon to be meet up with her old buddy for dinner and surely a reconciliation.

On Wednesday’s episode (April 17) of The Wendy Williams Show, the host revealed she received a phone call from her former friend.

“The invitations for social events keep pouring into my phone and stuff. They really do,” said Williams, who recounted DJ Boof asking her out for dinner. Her phone rang again, but instead of Boof, like she thought, it was actually her old homie Charlamagne, and the crowd cheered.

Charlamagne used to co-host many of Williams’ endeavors back in the day, but the two fell out almost 10 years ago. Recently, Charlamagne detailed his belief that Williams got cool on him because of her soon to be ex-husband Kevin Hunter. Allegedly, Hunter got mad at Charlamagne because he thought he was trying to hook up one of his friends with one of Hunter’s mistresses. Think about that.

Nevertheless, Williams recently filed for divorce from Hunter, and at least appears to be moving on with her life.

Photo: Getty