Dee Barnes Asked About Dr. Dre Sexually Abusing Her, Dodges Question

Dee Barnes has never shied away from speaking about the physical abuse she suffered at the hands of Dr. Dre, but she decided to be mum when asked to elaborate on another violent incident. The veteran journalist was a guest on The Wendy Williams Show with the host asking if the producer and mogul ever sexually assaulted, with Barnes electing to dodge the question.

Page Six reports:

While recalling the now-infamous 1991 fight between her and Dre at a Def Jam Records party, Barnes described Dre following her into a bathroom while physically assaulting her. Williams then asked if Dre also sexually assaulted her.

Taking a long pause, a teary-eyed Barnes responded, “I’m not comfortable talking about everything right now.”

“Your silence is speaking volumes,” a shocked Williams responded. “Dammit, man.”

Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, was charged with assault and battery after Barnes pressed charges. He pleaded no contest.

He was fined $2,500 and sentenced to two years probation and community service. She also filed a $22 million lawsuit against Dre, which was settled out of court in 1993.

Barnes recently revealed she became homeless after freelance gigs began to fizzle, and she’s since launched a GoFundMe to secure housing for her and her daughters.

—

Photo: Getty