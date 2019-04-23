Florida Seeks Death Penalty In YNW Melly Murder Case

YNW Melly has been charged in the shooting death of two of his friends and staging the crime scene to look like a drive-by shooting. As the case develops, the state of Florida is examining the possibility of giving the once-rising artist the death penalty.

As you know … YNW Melly has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Cops say the rapper shot two of his friends back in October, then staged the crime scene to look like a drive-by shooting.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the State intends to seek the death penalty against Melly.

In the docs, the State says it believes it can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Melly killed his friends for financial gain, the murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, and he committed homicide in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner. The State also believes Melly is a criminal gang member.

Melly, real name Jamell Demons, and another man, Cortlen Henry, shot friends Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. then allegedly drove around in a vehicle with the dead bodies before dropping them off to an ER.

