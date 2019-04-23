Wiz Khalifa & Company To Hit The Road For ‘The Decent Exposure’ Tour This Summer

Just a few days after completing the 4/20 cipher by dropping his latest project Fly Times Volume 1: The Good Fly Young, Wiz Khalifa has taken to Twitter to announce he’s taking his show on the road and he’s bringing some heavy hitting homies with him.

Kicking off this July 9 in Atlanta, The Decent Exposure Tour will be featuring the likes of French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, DJ drama and Chevy Woods. And though they’re not officially listed, you can bet that Wiz’s Taylor Gang will be making a few guest appearances throughout the tour. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster so snatch yours up before all the good seats are ghost.

Will you be checking out The Decent Exposure Tour? Let us know.

—

Photo: Getty